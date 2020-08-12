WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.1% from the January 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WEGRY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The company had a trading volume of 36,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

WEGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC cut shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

