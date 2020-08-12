WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEGRY. Investec raised shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 36,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,282. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

