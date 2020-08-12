WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a growth of 446.0% from the February 13th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 6,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

