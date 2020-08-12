WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 97.7% in March

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the February 27th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WFAFY stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,137. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

