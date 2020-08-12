WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 1,221.3% in April

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 1,221.3% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WFAFY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 6,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,137. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

