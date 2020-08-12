WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the December 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WFAFY traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 6,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

