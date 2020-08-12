WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS WFAFY traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 6,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,137. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

