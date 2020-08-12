WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Up 16,600.0% in March

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 16,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

WJRYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

OTCMKTS:WJRYY traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. 19,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $91.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

