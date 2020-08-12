Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

Westaim Corp (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WEDXF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 2,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,747. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Westaim has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $219.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a negative net margin of 70.06% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 million for the quarter.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

