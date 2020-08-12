Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 18,653 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.57. Western Digital Corp has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 1,300 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $59,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,742.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Western Digital from $63.00 to $58.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

