WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,936 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of WEX worth $12,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in WEX by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEX by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in WEX by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $165.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,359. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. WEX Inc has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $236.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $2,246,046.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.06.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

