Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Short Interest Update

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WFCF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.60. 11,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,688. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Where Food Comes From has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

