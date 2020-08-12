WhiteCoin Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $40.13 million and $2.36 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, EXX, LBank and FreiExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000141 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

