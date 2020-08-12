Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.94. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 8,113,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $7,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 30.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 628,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 146,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

