William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLND. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.70. Talend has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Talend had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sudhir Steven Singh purchased 15,000 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $495,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $594,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $41,205.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $1,265,261. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Talend by 1.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Talend by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Talend during the second quarter worth $406,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Talend by 47.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

