WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,600 shares, a growth of 9,130.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 913,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WIMHY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

WIMHY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 142,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,196. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

