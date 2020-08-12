WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Short Interest Update

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the February 27th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,196. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Company Profile

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

