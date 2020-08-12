Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Stake Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 167.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 168.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.03.

Shares of WMB opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.29.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

