WinCash (WCC) Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $604,653.79 and approximately $23,658.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00003482 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, WinCash has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (CRYPTO:WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io.

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

