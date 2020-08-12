Winding Tree (LIF) Price Tops $0.15

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. Winding Tree has a market cap of $3.17 million and $2,584.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Winding Tree has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Winding Tree alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00144108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $209.24 or 0.01806962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00188317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00125284 BTC.

Winding Tree Token Profile

Winding Tree launched on January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,549,227 tokens. Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com. The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com.

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winding Tree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Winding Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Winding Tree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.