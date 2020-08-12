Winland Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:WELX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Winland Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:WELX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the March 31st total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

WELX stock remained flat at $$1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84. Winland has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

