WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 13,012 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.84.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.69. 852,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,690. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $139.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, Director Gary Charles George sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $7,574,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $243,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,957 shares of company stock worth $20,312,057. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

