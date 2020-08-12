WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALNY stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.61. 469,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,283. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $7,591,657.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,290.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,941,874 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

