WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 260,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of Exelixis worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 90,947 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $2,296,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,458,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,302 shares of company stock valued at $5,193,513. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXEL. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,412,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,356. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

