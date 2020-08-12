WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of A. O. Smith worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $79,118,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in A. O. Smith by 350.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,532,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,284 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,804,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,374,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,886,000 after acquiring an additional 718,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in A. O. Smith by 226.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 782,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after acquiring an additional 543,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,433,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,916.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,565. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.88.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

