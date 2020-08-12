WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 309.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,472 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 220.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 24,866 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 115.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,722,000 after buying an additional 1,788,016 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after buying an additional 42,685 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HLF traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,241. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $20.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 109.67% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

