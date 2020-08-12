WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $5.64 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 228.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

BKNG traded up $12.58 on Wednesday, reaching $1,817.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,071. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,681.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,614.00. The company has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $23.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.