WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $4.84 Million in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 179,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.11% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INO. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 568.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,313 shares in the company, valued at $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,199,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. 322,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,701,564. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

