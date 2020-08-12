WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 16,217 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,217 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Insulet by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

NASDAQ:PODD traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.84. The company had a trading volume of 501,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,155. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 710.17 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.38. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $233.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.44.

In other Insulet news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

