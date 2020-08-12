WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 667 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 49.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.8% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $733.20.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $947.25. 78,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,414. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $955.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $857.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $765.72.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 138.77%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.64, for a total value of $345,544.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 381 shares in the company, valued at $279,516.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,960 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.00, for a total transaction of $1,413,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,943 shares of company stock worth $8,707,694 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

