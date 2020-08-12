WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 254.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.59% of TechTarget worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in TechTarget by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 187,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 165,153 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 27,825 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $1,059,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 6,500 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $193,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 475,561 shares of company stock valued at $15,040,289 in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TechTarget stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 462,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,657. TechTarget Inc has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.