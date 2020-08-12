WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,126.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

ZION traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.