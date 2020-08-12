WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 22,692 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,692 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.15% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSD stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.00. 217,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,102. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.15. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

