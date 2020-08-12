WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 28,546 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,546 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,497,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,009,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,965 shares of company stock worth $24,725,118 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,945,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. The company has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

