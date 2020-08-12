WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 20.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cable One by 77.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Cable One by 1,446.7% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cable One by 71.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO traded up $20.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,886.30. 39 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,480. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a 1 year low of $1,031.39 and a 1 year high of $2,044.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,792.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,723.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.82 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. Cable One had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,849.14.

In other news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,802.00, for a total value of $589,254.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,314. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

