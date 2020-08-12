Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WISH stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 20,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491. Wright Investors Service has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

Get Wright Investors Service alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wright Investors Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Investors Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Investors Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.