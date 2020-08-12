Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wright Investors Service Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:WISH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.40. 20,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491. Wright Investors Service has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Investors Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Wright Investors Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, provides investment management, financial advisory, and investment research services to large and small investors in the United States. The company offers investment management products and services, including equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios for various plan types, such as defined benefit, annuity, self-directed and 401(k), health and welfare, and education and training plans to sponsors, trade unions, endowments, corporations, state and local governments, municipalities, and foundations.

