Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.47.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 131.5% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.70. 1,429,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,308. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.46. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

