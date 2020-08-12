Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 567.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,609,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319,523 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 5,435.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,929,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,904,000 after buying an additional 2,877,017 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Yum China by 68.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,519,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,055,000 after buying an additional 2,245,182 shares during the period. Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 14.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,089,000 after buying an additional 1,891,358 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.80. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $54.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

