Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.18). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 101,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 208,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.92 and a quick ratio of 24.92. The company has a market cap of $448.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -4.48. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

