Zacks: Brokerages Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) to post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.30). Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNM traded up $9.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,852. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $19.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

