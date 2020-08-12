Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

NBRV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply