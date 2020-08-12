Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) will report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 932.58% and a negative return on equity of 212.02%.

NBRV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

NBRV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $980,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

