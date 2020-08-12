Zap (ZAP) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. Zap has a total market capitalization of $21.30 million and $2.78 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last week, Zap has traded 485.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00039590 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $739.52 or 0.06423036 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002330 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00014821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

