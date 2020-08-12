Zebi Trading Down 58.8% Over Last Week (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 48.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Hotbit, LATOKEN and IDEX. Zebi has a market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zebi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00120918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.01812472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00190032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000176 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00124257 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx, DDEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.