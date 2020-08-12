Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $85.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.32. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $101.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $3,680,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,367,995.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $93,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,833 shares of company stock worth $10,153,097. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 741,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,488,000 after acquiring an additional 103,559 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Zendesk by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.