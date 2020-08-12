Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 53.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH opened at $138.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 863.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.