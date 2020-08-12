ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) traded down 10.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $3.04, 7,939,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 282% from the average session volume of 2,076,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

