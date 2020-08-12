Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Lifted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,226 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for approximately 7.0% of Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. DA Davidson upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cfra started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.17.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $17,631,845.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,564,381.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 25,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $5,195,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 705,095 shares of company stock valued at $159,695,767 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $5.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,378. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,392.41, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.54. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

