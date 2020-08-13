-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Aramark posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 113.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,452.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 20.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

