-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Codexis reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Codexis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Codexis in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

CDXS stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $781.99 million, a P/E ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14. Codexis has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $18.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $31,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,404.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,129 shares in the company, valued at $780,285.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Codexis by 330.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Codexis by 23.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Codexis by 335.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Codexis by 40.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

